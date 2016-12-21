Homeless camp fire in Langley Township
Around 11 p.m. a Township of Langley fire truck driving through the area discovered the large fire in a field near Mufford Crescent and 62 Avenue just off Glover Road . Crews had to hike several hundred feet in from the nearest road to access the fire where they discovered a large homeless camp hidden among blackberry bushes.
