Head-on collision in Langley sends one to hospital

Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a head-on collision that sent a 27-year-old Delta man to hospital after his pickup hit a commercial truck on 16 Avenue in Langley. Langley Traffic Services said it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 in the 21300 block of 16 Avenue .

