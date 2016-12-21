Graduation Program Examinations Scholarships awarded to Academy grads
Fernie Academy graduates Eva Sombrowski, Cami Ordonez, Maria Landa, Gillian Craig, Keegan Street, Mira Macnair, Evan Traverse, Seb Yvon and Sean Hardy have amassed over $300,000 in scholarships. On Dec. 7 it was announced that seven students from last year's graduating class are receiving Graduation Program Examinations Scholarships.
