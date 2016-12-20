Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christmas for stranded crew ...
Uncertainty gnaws at the crew aboard the Hanjin Scarlet, a container ship the length of two football fields that has been stranded on the B.C. coast since its South Korean owner declared bankruptcy in August. The crew - 10 Filipinos and six Koreans - can lose themselves in the latest Hollywood flick or karaoke sing-along.
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|16 hr
|another victim
|134
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Dec 20
|UK Scotland storms
|2
|Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian...
|Dec 20
|Crazy
|1
|Huron Carole gets audiences into the Christmas ...
|Dec 20
|Residential Schooled
|3
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|2
|Child poverty high in Alberni Valley
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|3
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
