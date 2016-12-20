Federal Court dismisses appeal that NewLeaf Travel needs licence to operate
A federal court has ruled that passengers who lose luggage or encounter cancelled flights while flying with NewLeaf Travel need to take it up with the flight operator Flair Airlines, not the discount ticket reseller. In a decision on Dec. 15, the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed a motion by passenger advocate Gabor Lukacs, who had argued that consumers' rights were unprotected because NewLeaf is permitted to operate without an air licence from the Canadian Transportation Agency.
