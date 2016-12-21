EDITORIAL: Quite a fowl 2016

EDITORIAL: Quite a fowl 2016

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Parksville Qualicum News

As we sit around the house this week, watching Team Canada kick some world junior butt, we can't help but reflect on some of the biggest stories of 2016 and think about what might make news in 2017. This year was the year of the bird in Parksville Qualicum Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Parksville Qualicum News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Mon lucky they alive 1
News 16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10) Dec 24 another victim 134
News Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland Dec 20 UK Scotland storms 2
News Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian... Dec 20 Crazy 1
News Huron Carole gets audiences into the Christmas ... Dec 20 Residential Schooled 3
News Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni... Dec 18 Problem Child 2
News Child poverty high in Alberni Valley Dec 18 Problem Child 3
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,819 • Total comments across all topics: 277,403,617

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC