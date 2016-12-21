Early morning fight kills one man
At 2:49 a.m. on Dec. 30, Kamloops RCMP received a complaint of a fight on the 400 block of Tranquille Road on the North Shore. "Initial reports indicated that a fight in progress left a lone male unconscious on the ground," explained Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kelowna Capital News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th...
|5 hr
|Stop Statism
|2
|Murder trial date set (May '08)
|19 hr
|Mell6200
|82
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Thu
|RDL
|4
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|Thu
|Globe
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|Dec 24
|another victim
|134
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Dec 20
|UK Scotland storms
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC