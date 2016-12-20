Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association awards decorating prizes
Over 65 businesses around downtown Maple Ridge decorated "Win Your Wish" draw boxes for customers to drop receipts into this month. Nearly 451 votes were cast in two weeks, and, in a tight race, the nail spa - themed box at The Little Spa claimed first prize: a half page colour ad in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.
