Dead orca found near Sechelt suffered...

Dead orca found near Sechelt suffered blunt-force trauma: necropsy

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Penninsula News Review

Officials say a necropsy on an endangered killed whale found floating off the coast of Sechelt showed the animal had blunt-force trauma to its head and neck. Paul Cottrell, Pacific marine mammal co-ordinator with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, says a vessel strike or other "heavy contact" could potentially have caused the damage, but investigators are waiting on tissue tests and other results to determine exactly what happened He says investigators have also taken the animal's skull to Vancouver, where a CT scan will be done to determine whether there were any fractures as a result of the blunt-force trauma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penninsula News Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10) 16 hr another victim 134
News Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland Dec 20 UK Scotland storms 2
News Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian... Dec 20 Crazy 1
News Huron Carole gets audiences into the Christmas ... Dec 20 Residential Schooled 3
News Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni... Dec 18 Problem Child 2
News Child poverty high in Alberni Valley Dec 18 Problem Child 3
News Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016 Dec 17 RDL 4
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,197 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,103

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC