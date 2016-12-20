Dead orca found near Sechelt suffered blunt-force trauma: necropsy
Officials say a necropsy on an endangered killed whale found floating off the coast of Sechelt showed the animal had blunt-force trauma to its head and neck. Paul Cottrell, Pacific marine mammal co-ordinator with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, says a vessel strike or other "heavy contact" could potentially have caused the damage, but investigators are waiting on tissue tests and other results to determine exactly what happened He says investigators have also taken the animal's skull to Vancouver, where a CT scan will be done to determine whether there were any fractures as a result of the blunt-force trauma.
