Crash leads to attempted murder charges after Victoria collision
Police have recommended charges of attempted murder against one man after a two-vehicle collision in Victoria, saying they believe the accused intentionally drove his car at two people They said they discovered there was a long history of domestic violence between the driver of one vehicle and one of the two people associated with the second vehicle. Police said they believe Sebastien Normandin, 46, intentionally drove at the two people to harm them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|6 hr
|Globe
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|Dec 24
|another victim
|134
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Dec 20
|UK Scotland storms
|2
|Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian...
|Dec 20
|Crazy
|1
|Huron Carole gets audiences into the Christmas ...
|Dec 20
|Residential Schooled
|3
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC