Crash leads to attempted murder charges after Victoria collision

4 min ago

Police have recommended charges of attempted murder against one man after a two-vehicle collision in Victoria, saying they believe the accused intentionally drove his car at two people They said they discovered there was a long history of domestic violence between the driver of one vehicle and one of the two people associated with the second vehicle. Police said they believe Sebastien Normandin, 46, intentionally drove at the two people to harm them.

