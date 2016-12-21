Couple charged in runaway cheetah case near Creston, B.C.
Two people have been charged more than a year after a cheetah was spotted wandering the snowy roads in southeastern British Columbia. The B.C. Conservation Officers Service says Earl Pfeifer and Carol Plato have each been charged with one count of possessing an alien species without a permit, which is an offence under the Controlled Alien Species Regulation.
