Couple charged in runaway cheetah cas...

Couple charged in runaway cheetah case near Creston, B.C.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Now Newspaper

Two people have been charged more than a year after a cheetah was spotted wandering the snowy roads in southeastern British Columbia. The B.C. Conservation Officers Service says Earl Pfeifer and Carol Plato have each been charged with one count of possessing an alien species without a permit, which is an offence under the Controlled Alien Species Regulation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murder trial date set (May '08) 3 hr Mell6200 82
News Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni... 10 hr RDL 4
News Specialty wood industry reaches out to world 18 hr Globe 1
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
News 16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10) Dec 24 another victim 134
News Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland Dec 20 UK Scotland storms 2
News Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian... Dec 20 Crazy 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Climate Change
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,290 • Total comments across all topics: 277,450,772

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC