Cold snap sparks fire concerns at homeless camps
Vancouver firefighters battle flames at a homeless area in Pigeon Park early Thursday morning. Officials say the cold weather has heightened fears of fire hazards in homeless camps The cold weather that's descended on the South Coast this December is leading to heightened fears of fire hazards in homeless camps.
