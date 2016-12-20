Charges in custody deaths?
The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia has sent two reports to the Crown for consideration of charges about separate and unrelated deaths involving RCMP officers. The office says one case involves the Jan. 29, 2015, shooting of 39-year-old Waylon Edey, who lived in Yahk.
Add your comments below
