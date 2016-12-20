Canadian Food For Children's work lauded by Pope Francis

The Langley senior and father of nine was chosen by the Holy Father, Pope Francis, to receive the medal Benemerenti in honour of his years of service and dedication to the Church in Vancouver, and particularly for his work serving the needs of the disadvantaged in developing countries. "You are a deserving recipient of this award," J. Michael Miller, Archbishop of Vancouver, said in a letter to Krentz.

