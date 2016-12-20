BC Transit to install security on buses in Abbotsford and Mission
Phased installation is now underway of closed-circuit TV cameras on six BC Transit buses in Abbotsford and Mission. All medium- and heavy-duty buses acquired after 2005 will have the cameras installed, and new buses, 27 feet and longer, will be delivered with the cameras already factory-installed.
