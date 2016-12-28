B.C.'s LNG minister predicts northern...

B.C.'s LNG minister predicts northern coast LNG decision by mid-2017

9 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

British Columbia's minister of natural gas development is offering an optimistic prediction about the future of the proposed $36-billion Pacific NorthWest LNG project on B.C.'s northern coast. Rich Coleman says a decision on the development near Prince Rupert could come within the first six months of 2017.

British Columbia

