Alberni volunteer pleas guilty to criminal harassment
Gerald Fagan, a long-time volunteer in the Alberni Valley, pleaded guilty to a criminal harassment charge on Dec. 29 in Port Alberni Provincial Court. The court heard that while volunteering at Fir Park Village in 2002, Fagan, now 78, allegedly pursued a personal relationship with staff member Maria Behn.
