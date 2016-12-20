A perfect day to hit the slopes
If you're a family that loves to ski on Christmas Day - the conditions are perfect in the Southern Interior. Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna has 85 runs open today with six centimetres of fresh snow in the last 24 hours and an alpine snow base of 129 cm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vernon Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|Sat
|another victim
|134
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Dec 20
|UK Scotland storms
|2
|Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian...
|Dec 20
|Crazy
|1
|Huron Carole gets audiences into the Christmas ...
|Dec 20
|Residential Schooled
|3
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|2
|Child poverty high in Alberni Valley
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|3
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC