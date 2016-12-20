A million-dollar Christmas present in Kamloops/North Thompson
While the main jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 6/49 draw was not won and will be carried over to an $11-million prize on Wednesday, there were five guaranteed $1-million prizes awarded. Among those winners was the person who bought a ticket in the Kamloops-North Thompson area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Mon
|lucky they alive
|1
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|Sat
|another victim
|134
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Dec 20
|UK Scotland storms
|2
|Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian...
|Dec 20
|Crazy
|1
|Huron Carole gets audiences into the Christmas ...
|Dec 20
|Residential Schooled
|3
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|2
|Child poverty high in Alberni Valley
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|3
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC