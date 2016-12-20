A cold, cruel night for Langley's homeless
A bonfire kept a group of campers warm, albeit temporarily, on a recent frigid Wednesday night in Langley. While some gathered around fires, others huddled in their vehicles or under overpasses, trying to keep the bitter cold at bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Mon
|lucky they alive
|1
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|Sat
|another victim
|134
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Dec 20
|UK Scotland storms
|2
|Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian...
|Dec 20
|Crazy
|1
|Huron Carole gets audiences into the Christmas ...
|Dec 20
|Residential Schooled
|3
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|2
|Child poverty high in Alberni Valley
|Dec 18
|Problem Child
|3
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC