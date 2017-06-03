Worker killed in Lethbridge after winds blew down concrete wall
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - Police in Lethbridge, Alta., say a worker has died after winds blew down a large concrete wall onto him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How an experiment created canola and turned Can...
|19 hr
|Jeans R Wilder
|3
|Medicine Hat MP Motz endorses Erin Oa Toole for...
|May 26
|Brent
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May 26
|Mother Nature
|1
|Alberta's British invasion: Massive military ba...
|May 25
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|1
|Westjet B737 at Winnipeg on May 16th 2017, runw...
|May 24
|WESTJET 737 Flyer
|1
|Alberta woman charged with allegedly threatenin...
|May 24
|Dave
|1
|B.C. school panned for having white people in h...
|May 17
|Idiot Child
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC