Wildrose calls for inquiry into Fort McMurray wildfire disaster
The Wildrose Party is calling on Alberta's NDP government to conduct a judge-led inquiry into the prevention efforts and response to the Fort McMurray wildfire . The Wildrose made the call on Thursday for a similar investigation to one conducted in Australia after several people died in the 2015-16 wildfire season from rural brush fires.
