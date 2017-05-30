Vehicle crashes into Stony Plain home...

Vehicle crashes into Stony Plain home, catches fire

10 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

A house on Oatway Drive in Stony Plain caught fire early Saturday, June 3, 2017 after a vehicle crashed into it. A home in Stony Plain sustained extensive damage after a vehicle lost control, slammed into the house and caught fire early Saturday morning.

Alberta

