Police looking for man after armed robbery
The Medicine Hat Police Service is looking for one man after the Division Ave One Stop was robbed Saturday afternoon. The man entered the store, which is located at 1039 Division Avenue SE, and displayed a weapon before demanding cash, according the a MHPS press release.
Read more at Medincine Hat News.
