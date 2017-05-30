Man charged after threatening people,...

Man charged after threatening people, officers with 'large boulder': Edmonton police

GlobalNews

A man who allegedly stole a truck, drove it dangerously, hit two vehicles before threatening others with a large rock has been charged. On Saturday, May 20 at about 7:10 p.m., police were called to a collision near 103 Avenue and 113 Street.

Alberta

