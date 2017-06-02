Lethbridge Police Service earns CALEA...

Lethbridge Police Service earns CALEA accreditation

Lethbridge Police Chief Rob Davis speaks about the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies during the Lethbridge Police Commissions meeting on Wednesday. Herald photo by Tijana Martin @TMartinHerald On Wednesday, during the Lethbridge Police Commission meeting for May, Chief Rob Davis announced LPS had earned accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies .

Alberta

