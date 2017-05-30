Albertans honoured for efforts in reducing crime, encouraging social outreach
Justice Award winners: Lindsay Daniller of REACH Edmonton; Staff Sgt. Frank Cattoni with SORCe; Dr. Andre P. Grace representing Comprehensive Health Education Workers Project; Beverly Salomons with Alberta Citizens on Patrol Association; Jessica Hutton for Camrose Open Door Association; and Assistant Chief Judge James Ogle of the Calgary Drug Treatment Court.
