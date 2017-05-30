Albertans honoured for efforts in red...

Albertans honoured for efforts in reducing crime, encouraging social outreach

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: CBC News

Justice Award winners: Lindsay Daniller of REACH Edmonton; Staff Sgt. Frank Cattoni with SORCe; Dr. Andre P. Grace representing Comprehensive Health Education Workers Project; Beverly Salomons with Alberta Citizens on Patrol Association; Jessica Hutton for Camrose Open Door Association; and Assistant Chief Judge James Ogle of the Calgary Drug Treatment Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Medicine Hat MP Motz endorses Erin Oa Toole for... May 26 Brent 1
News Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid... May 26 Mother Nature 1
News Alberta's British invasion: Massive military ba... May 25 uk-criticizes-us-... 1
News Westjet B737 at Winnipeg on May 16th 2017, runw... May 24 WESTJET 737 Flyer 1
News Alberta woman charged with allegedly threatenin... May 24 Dave 1
News B.C. school panned for having white people in h... May 17 Idiot Child 2
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,569 • Total comments across all topics: 281,473,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC