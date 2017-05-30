Alberta RCMP search for man who went missing in South Saskatchewan River
The RCMP said a search resumed on the South Saskatchewan River between Medicine Hat and Redcliff Thursday morning after a man went missing on the waterway the previous night. Police said they were notified of a man in his 20s going missing in the river at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, but did not say exactly where he was believed to have gone missing or what happened.
