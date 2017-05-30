a I was keeping an eye on ita : Man c...

a I was keeping an eye on ita : Man casually mows his lawn as a tornado swirls nearby

A Canadian man has rocketed to social media fame after his wife posted a photo of him casually mowing the lawn on Facebook. In Alberta, Canada, a monstrous twister touched down Friday, and the government's environmental agency produced stunning but frightening footage of the tornado as it neared farms and highways.

