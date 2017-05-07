Woman arrested Saturday after robbery, assault
One woman has been arrested and charged after one person was stabbed and robbed Saturday at a motel near Gershaw Drive. The Medicine Hat Police Service announced Sunday evening that it has arrested 26-year-old Laura Forsyth, and have charged her with one count of robbery with violence and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.
