Woman, 39, killed in central Alberta crash involving a semi

5 hrs ago

The crash between a Volkswagen car and a tractor trailer happened at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 21 near the hamlet of Nevis, about 50 kilometres east of Red Deer. Stettler Regional and Alix Fire Departments, along with EMS and RCMP members from Bashaw and Stettler, responded to the scene around 3:55 p.m. Other drivers provided first aid and assisted on scene until emergency services arrived from neighbouring communities.

Alberta

