Woman, 39, killed in central Alberta crash involving a semi
The crash between a Volkswagen car and a tractor trailer happened at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 21 near the hamlet of Nevis, about 50 kilometres east of Red Deer. Stettler Regional and Alix Fire Departments, along with EMS and RCMP members from Bashaw and Stettler, responded to the scene around 3:55 p.m. Other drivers provided first aid and assisted on scene until emergency services arrived from neighbouring communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alberta woman charged with allegedly threatenin...
|2 hr
|Dave
|1
|B.C. school panned for having white people in h...
|May 17
|Idiot Child
|2
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|May 15
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|2
|Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche...
|May 14
|Radon
|1
|Alberta home-school agency buys time as it figh... (Nov '16)
|May 13
|Anonymous
|5
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|May 11
|Comey a KarmaCham...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC