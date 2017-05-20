Wildrose and PC MLAs speak to Alberta...

Wildrose and PC MLAs speak to Albertans about progress on plan to unite the right

Two months after Jason Kenney was elected as leader of Alberta's Progressive Conservative party on a platform to unite the province's right, the PCs and Wildrose are taking steps to come together as a unified force, say MLAs from both parties. Wildrose MLA Derek Fildebrandt and PC MLAs Mike Ellis and Prab Gill spoke to about 50 people at a town hall in Leduc's Maclab Centre for Performing Arts Wednesday night to discuss their ongoing work to bring their parties together in a bid to bring the NDP's majority government down in the next election.

