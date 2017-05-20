Wildrose and PC MLAs speak to Albertans about progress on plan to unite the right

Two months after Jason Kenney was elected as leader of Alberta's Progressive Conservative party on a platform to unite the province's right, the PCs and Wildrose are taking steps to come together as a unified force, say MLAs from both parties. Wildrose MLA Derek Fildebrandt and PC MLAs Mike Ellis and Prab Gill spoke to about 50 people at a town hall in Leduc's Maclab Centre for Performing Arts Wednesday night to discuss their ongoing work to bring their parties together in a bid to bring the NDP's majority government down in the next election.

