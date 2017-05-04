Who are the Alberta NDP's biggest don...

Who are the Alberta NDP's biggest donors? Its own staffers

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MacLeans

A Maclean's analysis of the party's fundraising statements finds that 68 of its top 100 donors are its own elected MLAs and their staff Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks to the media on the death of former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice, who was killed in a plane crash, at the Alberta legislature in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada October 14, 2016. When Rachel Notley's government made scrapping business and union donations its first legislative priority after winning two years ago, it aimed to kneecap the corporate-friendly Tory and Wildrose parties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Livingstone Range students get early start on u... May 2 not CFUW 4 sure 1
News Muslim association to convert former Kergan Cen... May 2 whites less than ... 1
News Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let... May 2 Bob closed Herald... 1
News The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15) May 1 Suk It Up Go Away 4
News Day of Mourning recognizes victims of workplace... May 1 Idiot Child 1
News The Judge: Drag Week Apr 28 Hairy Potter -- KHAN 1
News Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ... Apr 26 Smokey 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,567 • Total comments across all topics: 280,809,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC