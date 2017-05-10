'Water is the new fire': National strategy needed for flooding, says insurance expert
Water damage has surpassed fire as the leading cause of home insurance payouts, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, which is calling for a national flood mitigation strategy to manage the rising danger. "Water is the new fire," declared Pete Karageorgos, director of consumer and industry relations with the Insurance Bureau of Canada.
