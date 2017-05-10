'Water is the new fire': National str...

'Water is the new fire': National strategy needed for flooding, says insurance expert

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Ottawa Citizen

Water damage has surpassed fire as the leading cause of home insurance payouts, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, which is calling for a national flood mitigation strategy to manage the rising danger. "Water is the new fire," declared Pete Karageorgos, director of consumer and industry relations with the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dark skies advocates worried about Calgary ring... 4 hr Flash 1
News Dark skies advocates worry about lighting that ... 4 hr Yellow Brick Road eh 1
News B.C. school panned for having white people in h... 4 hr Norval 1
News Motz throws Tory leadership support behind Erin... 6 hr who r Tools 1
News Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C... 11 hr Trump makes enemies 2
News Syrian refugees name baby for Canadian PM Justi... Tue CA Custer 1
News The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble Tue Rhoda Ambrosia - ... 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,868 • Total comments across all topics: 280,926,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC