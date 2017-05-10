Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but...

Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatchewan is left with ballooning cost

There are 1 comment on the Journal-Pioneer story from 13 hrs ago, titled Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatchewan is left with ballooning cost.

The total price tag was estimated at under $25 million when the federal government agreed to pay for half the cleanup of a radioactive Cold-War-era uranium mine in northern Saskatchewan. But a decade later, the expected cost for remediation of the remote Gunnar mine has swelled to about 10 times that and Ottawa isn't offering any more money, even as the province starts this summer to remediate millions of tonnes of tailings and waste rock left when the mine closed in 1964.

Radon

Toronto, Canada

#1 2 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/us-governors/rick-...
