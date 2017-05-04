Two Alberta teens killed in high impact crash
Emergency crews from Coaldale responded to the scene around 3:30 Thursday afternoon involving a Ford F-350 pickup and a semi truck. The vehicles slammed into each other, head on, at the intersection of Township Road 100 and Range Road 192.
