Tiny Alberta satellite released from space station

Project manager Charles Nokes extends an antenna on the Experimental Albertan #1 Satellite at the University of Alberta's Donadeo Innovation Centre for Engineering in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday, July 13, 2016. Project manager Charles Nokes extends an antenna on the Experimental Albertan #1 Satellite at the University of Alberta's Donadeo Innovation Centre for Engineering in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday, July 13, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.