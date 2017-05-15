Tim Dormer continues his Canadian lovefest with Ash Toweel
Tim Dormer continues his lovefest with boyfriend Ash Toweel across North America after ex-Big Brother star's passionate plea for marriage equality And former reality star Tim Dormer posted a photo of the lovebirds in a tender embrace during a stop in Banff, Alberta on Tuesday. The 31-year-old, who made a recent plea for marriage equality in Australia, described how the couple paid a visit to the resort town 'for a fun romantic getaway'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B.C. school panned for having white people in h...
|May 17
|Idiot Child
|2
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|May 15
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|2
|Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche...
|May 14
|Radon
|1
|Alberta home-school agency buys time as it figh... (Nov '16)
|May 13
|Anonymous
|5
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|May 11
|Comey a KarmaCham...
|3
|Dark skies advocates worried about Calgary ring...
|May 10
|Flash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC