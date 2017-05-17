The Shean Strings Competition
On Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20, 2017, six string players from across Canada will take to the stage of Muttart Hall at the Alberta College Campus of MacEwan University as they vie for the $8,000 top prize in The Shean Strings Competition and the opportunity to play with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra at a later date. The competition will see the competitors perform their String Recital Programs on Friday, May 19 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM and 6:30 - 9:30 PM, and perform their String Concertos on Saturday, May 20 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 6:30 - 8:30 PM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Albert Gazette.
