The Alert shield in the lobby of their offices in Edmonton, Alberta. File Photo
A former Edmonton teacher has been charged with possessing, accessing, and making available child pornography in an investigation that began late last year. Alberta's Internet Child Exploitation investigators and Edmonton Police Service officers arrested the 26-year-old man at his home Wednesday where they seized a number of computer and electronic devices as part of their investigation.
Read more at The Whitecourt Star.
