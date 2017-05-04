Syrian refugees name baby for Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
A Syrian refugee couple have named their new baby after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in gratitude for his initiative to allow refugees to enter the country. The Toronto Star reports Justin Trudeau Adam Bilan was born May 4 in a Calgary, Alberta, hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Livingstone Range students get early start on u...
|May 2
|not CFUW 4 sure
|1
|Muslim association to convert former Kergan Cen...
|May 2
|whites less than ...
|1
|Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let...
|May 2
|Bob closed Herald...
|1
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|May 1
|Suk It Up Go Away
|4
|Day of Mourning recognizes victims of workplace...
|May 1
|Idiot Child
|1
|The Judge: Drag Week
|Apr 28
|Hairy Potter -- KHAN
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC