Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.: Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
To Be Held at 9:00 A.M. on June 27, 2017 and 7:00 P.M. on June 26, 2017 Notice is Hereby Given that the annual meeting of the holders of Class "A" Common Voting Shares of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. will be held at the Admiralty Conference Centre, 1804A, 18/F, Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on June 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. , for the following purposes: to receive and consider the audited financial statements of the Corporation as at and for the financial year ended December 31, 2016, the report of the board of directors of the Corporation and the report of the auditor thereon; to elect or re-elect, as the case may be, each as a separate resolution, the following directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year: to re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Corporation to fix their remuneration; to consider ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B.C. school panned for having white people in h...
|May 17
|Idiot Child
|2
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|May 15
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|2
|Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche...
|May 14
|Radon
|1
|Alberta home-school agency buys time as it figh... (Nov '16)
|May 13
|Anonymous
|5
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|May 11
|Comey a KarmaCham...
|3
|Dark skies advocates worried about Calgary ring...
|May 10
|Flash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC