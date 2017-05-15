Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.: Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

To Be Held at 9:00 A.M. on June 27, 2017 and 7:00 P.M. on June 26, 2017 Notice is Hereby Given that the annual meeting of the holders of Class "A" Common Voting Shares of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. will be held at the Admiralty Conference Centre, 1804A, 18/F, Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on June 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. , for the following purposes: to receive and consider the audited financial statements of the Corporation as at and for the financial year ended December 31, 2016, the report of the board of directors of the Corporation and the report of the auditor thereon; to elect or re-elect, as the case may be, each as a separate resolution, the following directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year: to re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Corporation to fix their remuneration; to consider ... (more)

