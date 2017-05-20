Steps being taken to address Spruce G...

Steps being taken to address Spruce Grove student 'fight club,' says Alberta education minister

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Education Minister David Eggen says Parkland School Division is taking positive steps after police announced an investigation into a 'fight club' involving some of their students. Alberta Education Minister David Eggen says "good steps" are being taken to address violence and bullying at Spruce Grove schools where police are investigating a "fight club" involving high school and junior high students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News B.C. school panned for having white people in h... 8 hr Idiot Child 2
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... Tue Michael 1
News The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble May 15 Rhoda Ambrosia - ... 2
News Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche... May 14 Radon 1
News Alberta home-school agency buys time as it figh... (Nov '16) May 13 Anonymous 5
News Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C... May 11 Comey a KarmaCham... 3
News Dark skies advocates worried about Calgary ring... May 10 Flash 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,087 • Total comments across all topics: 281,091,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC