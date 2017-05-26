STEP Energy Services Ltd. Announces V...

STEP Energy Services Ltd. Announces Voting Results of Election of Directors

Friday May 26

STEP Energy Services Ltd. is pleased to announce that each of the seven nominees proposed as a director at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 25, 2017, were elected as directors. Detailed results of the voting for each nominee are set out below.

Alberta

