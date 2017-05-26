STEP Energy Services Ltd. Announces Voting Results of Election of Directors
STEP Energy Services Ltd. is pleased to announce that each of the seven nominees proposed as a director at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 25, 2017, were elected as directors. Detailed results of the voting for each nominee are set out below.
