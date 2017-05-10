Southern Alberta man charged with neg...

Southern Alberta man charged with neglect, causing distress involving 100+ dogs

9 hrs ago

The Alberta SPCA has charged a southern Alberta man with animal neglect after more than 100 dogs were removed from a residence in March. On March 24, two SPCA officers, with assistance from Lethbridge Animal Services, removed the 101 dogs from the residence in the Varsity Village neighbourhood of Lethbridge.

Alberta

