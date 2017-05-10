Southern Alberta man charged with neglect, causing distress involving 100+ dogs
The Alberta SPCA has charged a southern Alberta man with animal neglect after more than 100 dogs were removed from a residence in March. On March 24, two SPCA officers, with assistance from Lethbridge Animal Services, removed the 101 dogs from the residence in the Varsity Village neighbourhood of Lethbridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|Thu
|Comey a KarmaCham...
|3
|Dark skies advocates worried about Calgary ring...
|Wed
|Flash
|1
|Dark skies advocates worry about lighting that ...
|Wed
|Yellow Brick Road eh
|1
|B.C. school panned for having white people in h...
|Wed
|Norval
|1
|Motz throws Tory leadership support behind Erin...
|Wed
|who r Tools
|1
|Syrian refugees name baby for Canadian PM Justi...
|May 9
|CA Custer
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|May 9
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC