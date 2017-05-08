Southern Alberta communities want to ...

Southern Alberta communities want to regain control of ambulance dispatch

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

Communities in southern Alberta are fighting to regain control of their ambulance dispatch, saying the new consolidation of emergency call handling is putting lives at risk. Now, as Turner Valley Mayor Kelly Tuck explained to Danielle Smith on News Talk 770, medical calls are routed to the new dispatch centre in Calgary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syrian refugees name baby for Canadian PM Justi... 3 hr CA Custer 1
News The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble 6 hr Rhoda Ambrosia - ... 1
News Livingstone Range students get early start on u... May 2 not CFUW 4 sure 1
News Muslim association to convert former Kergan Cen... May 2 whites less than ... 1
News Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let... May 2 Bob closed Herald... 1
News The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15) May 1 Suk It Up Go Away 4
News Day of Mourning recognizes victims of workplace... May 1 Idiot Child 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,726 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC