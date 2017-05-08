Southern Alberta communities want to regain control of ambulance dispatch
Communities in southern Alberta are fighting to regain control of their ambulance dispatch, saying the new consolidation of emergency call handling is putting lives at risk. Now, as Turner Valley Mayor Kelly Tuck explained to Danielle Smith on News Talk 770, medical calls are routed to the new dispatch centre in Calgary.
