'Some nail-biting to come': B.C. election creates uncertainty for Trudeau's pet projects
Chris Hall is the CBC's National Affairs Editor and host of The House on CBC Radio, based in the Parliamentary Bureau in Ottawa. He began his reporting career with the Ottawa Citizen, before moving to CBC Radio in 1992, where he worked as a national radio reporter in Toronto, Halifax and St. John's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|27 min
|Comey a KarmaCham...
|3
|Dark skies advocates worried about Calgary ring...
|9 hr
|Flash
|1
|Dark skies advocates worry about lighting that ...
|9 hr
|Yellow Brick Road eh
|1
|B.C. school panned for having white people in h...
|9 hr
|Norval
|1
|Motz throws Tory leadership support behind Erin...
|10 hr
|who r Tools
|1
|Syrian refugees name baby for Canadian PM Justi...
|Tue
|CA Custer
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|Tue
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC