'She was never the same': Calgary jur...

'She was never the same': Calgary jury finds man guilty of rape committed 22 years ago

1 hr ago Read more: National Post

Bernard was on trial for sexual assault with a weapon, kidnapping and robbery in connection with the attack on March 28, 1995. The victim, Maureen, whose real name is protected by a publication ban, died in 2007 - a month before DNA evidence finally led to a breakthrough in her case.

Alberta

