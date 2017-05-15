Semi crashes into parked pickup truck...

Semi crashes into parked pickup truck on QEII Highway near Airdrie

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash on the QEII Highway in the southbound lanes near Airdrie, Alta., Saturday afternoon. RCMP said a southbound semi truck collided with a parked pickup truck that was on the left side of the southbound lanes on Highway 2. The semi then veered off into the west ditch and collided with a cement fence.

Alberta

