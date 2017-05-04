RCMP investigates armed bank robbery

RCMP investigates armed bank robbery

Airdrie RCMP released video surveillance footage of a suspect who robbed an Airdrie CIBC at gunpoint April 29 and is asking for the public's help identifying him. Airdrie RCMP Media Liaison Const.

Alberta

